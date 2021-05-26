Motherhood on the Resume

In my last months of high school, my best friend—who should have been my girlfriend—was the yearbook editor, a role that conferred on her the right to caption photos. She wrote of mine, “Ellen Levy, the girl who could do anything well, late but well.” I resented the comment—astute, admiring, and hostile, like high-school friendship itself, that minefield of ambivalence. Decades later, a beautiful glamorous Broadway dancer with whom I was in love told me, “Never give a person a gift in the middle of their personality. They’ll feel summed up.” The yearbook caption had been that for me: I’d felt seen and dismissed simultaneously, summed up.