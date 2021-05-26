Motherhood on the Resume

I wonder if I should have a fixed routine. “Have a rigid timetable. That is the only way you would be able to write,” someone tells me on twitter. I guess I don’t have anything to lose by doing so. I bring out one of my many old notebooks with several empty pages in each, forgotten and abandoned for a new sparkling one, and stare at an empty page for a few minutes pen poised in hand, staring out of my window in my office at the road that runs in front of our house, watching the dog walkers go past one by one. I draw a line down the middle of the page. Not quite sure why. Maybe I should draw a grid, I think to myself. How do I organize the disorganization of my life within minutes and hours? How can I tell myself when I can write, when I should write while my children are screaming for me? How will I tell them and myself that their demands do not take priority right now because it is my “writing time”? I don’t think I have this luxury. I go back to staring at the road.