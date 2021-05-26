newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Betting : Who Will Be the 49ers’ Starting Quarterback in Week 1?

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers have a decision to make in the coming weeks regarding who will be their starting quarterback heading into the 2021 NFL season. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds on who they think the starter for the opener will be, with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo the favorite at -320. Trey Lance, the player they traded two future first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for the chance to draft, is available at +240. Nick Mullens is a distant third in the betting and is way back at +1600.

www.sportsgrid.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Miami Dolphins#Nep#Playerprofiler#Bison#Overthecap Com#The Philadelphia Eagles#San Francisco 49ers#Playing Quarterback#Quarterbacks#Playmaker#Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo#Contests#Southern Mississippi#Betting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Insider Clears Air About Jimmy Garoppolo-Patriots Trade Rumors

Chatter of Jimmy Garoppolo potentially returning to the Patriots dominated NFL discourse from the start of the offseason up until draft day. But just because there’s smoke doesn’t necessarily mean there’s fire. In a column for ESPN, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided intel on all 32 teams now that the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams waive former 49ers LS Colin Holba, what’s next?

The LA Rams certainly took the hint, didn’t they? Moments after we scolded the LA Rams for squandering a precious roster spot on the team’s third long snapper, the LA Rams released former San Francisco 49ers longs snapper Colin Holba after claiming Tennessee Titans’ long snapper Matt Orzech off waivers.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Setting an over-under for Jimmy Garoppolo starts in 2021

The question about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers started the minute news broke that San Francisco traded up to No. 3 in the draft. One question about his roster status appears to have been answered when the team held onto him through the 2021 draft. He’s likely to be in Santa Clara for at least the start of the season. The next question is whether he begins the year as the starting quarterback, and how many starts he’ll get.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers roster: 6 players with roster spot is in jeopardy after NFL draft

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have a number of players with some roster uncertainty after the 2021 NFL draft. More San Francisco 49ers News. 2021 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper, other experts hand...
NFLtheorion.com

The 49ers select the next face of their franchise

The San Francisco 49ers have selected quarterback Trey Lance with the third pick of the 2021 NFL draft. The 49ers acquired the third overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange for the third pick, the 49ers sent Miami the 12th pick this year as well as a first and third round pick in 2022 and a first round pick for the 2023 season.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Hey Dieter: Where do the 49ers need to improve their roster?

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Sports columnist Dieter Kurtenbach answers your questions in his weekly mailbag. More San Francisco 49ers News. George Kittle: Jimmy Garoppolo's our quarterback, but I trust 49ers brain trust to improve team.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers offseason quarterback depth chart with Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco, Josh Rosen, Josh Johnson, Jimmy Garoppolo, sports season, Rich Scangarello, National Football League, Nate Sudfeld, North Dakota State Bison football. Trey Lance after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The 49ers have a deep...
NFLYardbarker

Why Trey Lance Doesn't Need to Beat out Jimmy Garoppolo to Start

Jimmy Garoppolo is the starting quarterback for the 49ers. At least, as of right now he is. That very well can change once training camp and the preseason concludes. Lance has the next three months to continue to embed himself in the playbook and improve his technique. It really would not surprise me to see him supplant Garoppolo as the Week 1 starter. Kyle Shanahan himself even gave clues to it being a competition in training camp should Lance show enough by then.
NFL49erswebzone.com

NFL schedule release 2021: 49ers’ opponents breakdown, analysis

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The NFL will announce the dates and times of the 2021 regular season on Wednesday, but here's a look at the 49ers' opponents. More San Francisco 49ers News. 2021 NFL Draft...
NFL49erswebzone.com

An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Breaking down each of the 49ers 17 matchups this coming fall and the impact of their offseason moves heading into the 2021 season. More San Francisco 49ers News. San Francisco 49ers...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

ESPN’s Fowler shares what the 49ers are looking to see from Trey Lance at rookie minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. This weekend is the first opportunity for the 2021 San Francisco 49ers draft class to get on the practice field with a few new teammates. The team is holding its three-day rookie minicamp, consisting of 23 players and including the eight drafted rookies. The No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance, is the only quarterback taking part.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers, Rams open as biggest Week One favorites

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The release of the schedule for the first weekend of the 2021 NFL season has led to sportsbooks releasing point spreads for the first 16 games of the year. A pair of NFC West teams have been installed as the biggest early favorites. William Hill has the 49ers favored by seven points in their road [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers working out safety Blake Countess, four others, per reports

264 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. According to Damond Talbot of NFL Draft Diamonds, the San Francisco 49ers are working out safety Blake Countess. The team kicks off a three-day rookie minicamp today, the perfect opportunity to look at potential additions to the roster.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Greg Papa: 49ers have an ‘Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes scenario’ at QB

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers play-by-play announces Greg Papa says that the 49ers have an 'Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes scenario' at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. More San Francisco 49ers News. Schefter:...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Five 49ers to Watch During Rookie Minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Rookie minicamp starts Friday for the 49ers and ends Saturday. Here are the five rookies to keep the closest the eye on. 1. QB Trey Lance How rusty is he? He played only one game in 2020 -- he almost certainly will be rusty. And that's OK. The season starts four months from now. He has more than ...Continue reading.