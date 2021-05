Like Eastern Oregon University’s library formerly known as Pierce, my high school is, at the moment, nameless. From the beginning, its name was problematic. Henry Sibley was an early settler and the first governor of Minnesota. But after the 1862 Dakota War, Sibley presided over the trials of hundreds of Dakota men, many lasting just minutes and in a language that few Dakota understood. Three hundred three men were sentenced to death. That done, Sibley immediately turned to driving the remaining Dakota westward out of Minnesota. For those who knew Sibley’s history, the school’s naming could only be seen as insult on top of century-old injury.