A scene that is so special can only be appreciated very briefly. The church tower in the middle of Lake Resen is a complete eye-catcher. But what really lies beneath? Exactly what can be admired for a very short time now. The reservoir was filtered for maintenance work – as a result, the sunken walls of the village allow for a brief, bizarre view of a world that has been submerged for 70 years. Spectacular pictures can be seen in the video here.