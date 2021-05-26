newsbreak-logo
Air Force Research Laboratory opens new space war-fighting facility

By Nathan Strout
C4ISR & Networks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate recently opened a space research and development lab at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. The $12.8 million Space Warfighting Operations Research and Development, or SWORD, lab will be used to track objects on orbit, advance satellite cybersecurity, and develop autonomous capabilities to help space vehicles avoid each other and space debris, Col. Eric Felt, the head of AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate, said in an announcement Tuesday.

