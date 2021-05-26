newsbreak-logo
UDFA Q&A: Get to know Falcons RB Javian Hawkins

By The Falcoholic
Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the Atlanta Falcons had one of, if not, the worst rushing offense in the NFL. The rotation of Todd Gurley, Ito Smith and Brian Hill was one to be forgotten about, even if all three players had their moments. Under the new regime, the Falcons have added Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, while also holding on to Qadree Ollison and Tony Brooks-James. Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the team signed undrafted rookies Caleb Huntley and Javian Hawkins.

