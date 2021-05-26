NEW: Disneyland Resort to welcome out-of-state guests June 15, reservations now available 120 days in advance

Walt Disney World has been open since July 2020, and while that means it's almost been a full year, the last year has looked nothing like what a typical year at Disney World usually looks like. There have been no fireworks, no parades and no chances to hug your favorite Disney characters. Special after hours ticketed events, like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, have also been missing in action. However, today Disney announced that this coming Halloween, Disney World will finally stay open in the evening to host another special Halloween event called Disney After Hours BOO BASH. The special event will run at Magic Kingdom on select nights beginning August 10 and running through Halloween, October 31.