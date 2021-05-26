NEW: Disneyland Resort to welcome out-of-state guests June 15, reservations now available 120 days in advance
The Disney Parks Blog has announced that visitors from outside California will be welcome to visit the Disneyland Resort beginning June 15th:. Today, we’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks! Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com. Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than 3 households.*mouseinfo.com