How to make your shower plastic free without breaking the bank

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Vintage rugs can add serious character to a space, but they can also singlehandedly blow your budget for an entire room. They also require special care, so an antique rug is usually out of the question for anyone with kids or pets. But there are tons of great, brand new options out there that can give you a vintage look for less and stand up to everyday wear. Boutique Rugs has dozens of different vintage styles to choose from, ranging from ornate Turkish patterns to more mod and simple designs that would look great in a mid-modern space. And right now, they’re all on sale! You can save 60 percent on all of these “vintage” picks with promo code MEM60 from now until Memorial Day. Plus, all orders include fast, free shipping and a 30-day return window to make sure you’re 100 percent happy with your purchase. Here are some of the best rugs to give you a vintage look without breaking the bank.