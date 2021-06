Chaos Karts, an upcoming live-action video game experience coming to London this summer, will let participants live out their Mario Kart dreams in the real world. The attraction combines real karts with augmented reality and digital projections, allowing players to acquire power-ups and weapons as they race across tracks which are projected onto the floor of a 20,000 square foot space. Up to eight players will be battling to acquire the most points before the end of the race, which can be done by acquiring jewels placed on the track or attacking other players. Weapons will include hammers, bombs, and laser guns.