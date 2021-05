The Chilean citizenry voted over the weekend in favor of independent candidates to rewrite the constitution. For the first time, voters were invited to have their say on who rewrites their country’s constitution. There will be 155 delegates working on the rewrite in a group called the Constitutional Convention. Most delegates voted in are independent. Seventeen of the 155 seats were reserved for indigenous communities after the Chilean Senate unanimously approved a bill to reserve such seats in December of last year.