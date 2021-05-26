Cancel
Our view: Mask guidance good news

The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
America got some good news recently: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed its guidance for fully vaccinated people, including saying masks are no longer necessary in many situations for those two weeks or more past their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Specifically, the CDC states:

• If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

• Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

• If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, find a vaccine.

So for those fully vaccinated, the pandemic is moving into the rearview mirror, according to the CDC. Good news indeed.

Some have said changing guidance from the CDC shows the agency is unreliable and the scientists there really don’t know what they are doing. But the guidance for public health must change as conditions change and as evidence reveals what is working and what requires adjustment. The CDC is diligent in seeking the best information and should always be ready to adjust its guidance to new information and to adjust to changing conditions. We believe it does. In its mission statement, the CDC says it “increases the health security of our nation. As the nation’s health protection agency, CDC saves lives and protects people from health threats.”

Concerns about those who remain unvaccinated are valid. The change makes it more likely that the unvaccinated will also wear masks less as stores and venues relax their rules. The best fix for that is for those who can to get vaccinated. Higher vaccination rates keep us all safer. If you are not vaccinated, please continue to wear your masks, especially in indoor areas where distancing is difficult.

The guidance of the CDC is not infallible, but it seeks to follow the best evidence available. Its efforts have helped our nation through a difficult pandemic. By following the evidence and CDC guidance, we are moving past the worst of COVID-19.

