The road to Porto

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to secure his first trophy of his Chelsea tenure when they face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final later this month in Porto. The Blues booked their place in the May 29 final earlier this month when they got the better of Spanish giants Real Madrid in their semi-final tussle, winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate, after goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed a 2-0 win in the second-leg at Stamford Bridge.