Plant It At The Market with The Flower Shed

Sonoma Coast’s Flowers Winery offers unique coastal flavors and unmatched scenic hospitality. In 1989, Joan and Walt Flowers took a chance on a mountaintop piece of land they saw in an advertisement in the back of a wine publication. Thank goodness they did, otherwise, Flowers Winery would not be the unique, noteworthy brand it is today. “Flowers is located on the extreme Sonoma Coast, so we are on the most western ridgeline that actually can grow grapes in Sonoma. We’re two miles from the ocean at high elevation,” explained Chantal Forthun, the Head Winemaker at Flowers Winery. “Our founders, Joan and Walt Flowers, purchased the flagship property, Camp Meeting Ridge, in 1989 and the first vine went into the ground in 1991. We are celebrating 30 years of having grapes in the ground this year which is very exciting.”