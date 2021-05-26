Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk

By Matthew Earth
burymercury.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid in Suffolk has risen to 22, the county council has confirmed. Fourteen of the cases have been identified in mid Suffolk, where a programme of PCR testing of residents in Needham Market is ongoing after three cases were previously found.

www.burymercury.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Pcr Testing#Suffolk County#Under Investigation#Public Figures#County Government#The County Council#Needham Market South#West Suffolk#Pcr Testing#Severe Disease#Government Data#Risen#Ipswich#Mobile#Appointments#Error#Greater Manchester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Indian variant may account for 75% of new cases, as new strain from Thailand found in UK

Matt Hancock has revealed more than half – and potentially up to three quarters – of all new coronavirus cases are now of the Indian variant.At a Downing Street press conference the health secretary also denied promising Boris Johnson all hospital patients would be tested for Covid-19 before being discharged into care homes as he faced the media a day after Dominic Cummings made a string of allegations against him.Mr Hancock has denied claims he lied repeatedly to officials and the public throughout the pandemic.Meanwhile, Public Health England has identified a new strain of Covid-19 it designated a “variant under investigation”. The C.36.3 strain was first detected in Thailand, in people who had travelled from Egypt.Super mutant coronavirus variants may emerge, expert warnsMinisters pledge to allow island destination holiday even if rest of country is on ‘amber list’Covid guidance changed for areas hit by Indian variantAustria bans direct UK flightsChildren and young people will need more mental health support post-Covid
Public HealthWinsford Guardian

Multiple cases of Indian coronavirus variant recorded in Cheshire

SIX cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been detected in Cheshire, new figures reveal. This includes one in Cheshire West and Chester and five in Cheshire East. Public Health England (PHE) has been tracking the spread of the B.1.617.2 mutation – which originated in India – by testing positive Covid-19 cases across the country for an 'S-gene'.
Public Healthhalifaxexaminer.ca

12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, June 1

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing. Nova Scotia has announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday, June 1). Of today’s new cases, eight are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — six are close contacts of previously...
Worldbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Data suggests Chelmsford has seen two more cases of Indian Covid variant

Up to two more cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been detected in Chelmsford, new figures reveal. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said up to three-quarters of new coronavirus cases nationally are the Indian variant, though he stressed the vaccines are helping to keep hospital admissions down. Public Health...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

People flouting SOPs should be penalized for jeopardizing public health: Govt

CS calls for ‘zero-tolerance’ policy of Govt towards COVID inappropriate behavior. Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday chaired a meeting to review COVID containment measures including the progress of vaccination drives. Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM), Director SKIMS, Principals...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Meghalaya reports 552 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Shillong: Meghalaya’s COVID-19 tally rose to 37,149 on Thursday as 552 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine new fatalities pushed the death toll to 625, a senior health department official said. Of the nine deaths, four were reported from East Khasi Hills district, two each from West...
Healthlincolnshireworld.com

A&E consultant appointed national clinical director

Lincoln County Hospital A&E Consultant Dr Dan Boden, has been appointed as the Interim National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care. He has agreed to step up until a permanent replacement has been appointed following the death of Dr Clifford Mann OBE earlier this year. Dr Boden has been...