Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WHAT? Fans start campaigning for another Snyder Cut…

By dwadmin
designerwomen.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of director Zack Snyder are extremely insatiable and usually get what they want. After spending four years shifting social media to bring out the “Justice League” Snyder Cut, fans now want the Snyder Cut from a production by another director. And now the Snyderfans want to cut the director...

www.designerwomen.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Abbie Cornish
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Film Adaptation#Film News#The Snyder Cut#Snyderfans#Vero#Rotten Tomatoes#Director Zack Snyder#Protagonists Jenna Malone#Sucker Punch#Justice League#Productions#Dear Friends#Reviews#Impressions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Youtube
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Press

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
Moviesblacknerdproblems.com

So…Why did we watch the Snyder Cut?

Well, it’s out there now. It’s been out there for months now. The long awaited “Snyder Cut” of Justice League has made its dramatic, four hour debut after four years, two directors and at least one CGI mouth. I’m willing to start off by admitting that this is probably a landmark in the genre of superhero films. Titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League to differentiate itself from Joss Whedon’s failure, the film adds a great deal of backstory. Additionally, Snyder inserted a ton of filler and cameos into the existing, still-flawed storyline; the five greatest heroes on the planet are completely useless without Superman. This delivers a grander experience that takes the overall content from “outright bad” to “debatably audacious but ultimately mediocre.”
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.
MoviesNo Film School

What Was Zack Snyder's '300' Sequel About?

We never got to see what Zack Snyder had in store for the next 300 movie. While Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead was the first movie that introduced him to Hollywood, 300 was the movie that introduced him to the world. It was a breakout hit that no one saw coming. Almost a shot-for-shot adaptation from the graphic novel, the movie crushed at the box office and launched Snyder into the spotlight.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says WB Tortured Him When He Was Finishing HBO Max’s Justice League

The breakup between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros., a relationship which spanned fifteen years, seven feature films and an entire shared universe, hasn’t been a particularly clean one. After it was finally confirmed that his version of Justice League was in the works and on its way to HBO Max, most people assumed that the filmmaker was simply working away feverishly behind the scenes with complete creative control and the autonomy to finally bring the project over the finish line in any way he saw fit.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

The journey for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from an unfinished final cut to its current location (streaming on HBO Max in all of its four-hour glory) was a long, strange trip filled with numerous twists and turns. No sooner had the Snyder Cut been released when fans of Snyder’s DC adaptations began clamoring for more. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse caught fire on social media as fans tried to convince WarnerMedia to continue the story that Snyder had started in Justice League and teased in its final scenes. Personally, I viewed that battle as extremely difficult, and felt that Snyder’s chances were slim, at best. I went so far as to say such things on social media.
Movieshypebeast.com

Zack Snyder Confirms Existence of 'Sucker Punch: The Snyder Cut'

Zack Snyder confirmed in a new video that he does have the “Snyder Cut” of his 2011 film, Sucker Punch. Breaking down his career with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker revealed that Sucker Punch was the first time he was forced to really restructure a film in an attempt to commercialize it. “That was the first time where I really faced like a true, radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial,” Snyder confirmed. “And there is a director’s cut of that movie that is yet to be released. I’ll say that out loud.”
TV & VideosComicBook

Army of the Dead: Netflix Assures Fans "This IS The Snyder Cut" of The Film

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix, and before any fans start getting riled up, the streaming service put out a post to let any and everyone know: "This IS The Snyder Cut" of the film. Of course, Netflix's social media team is having a bit of cheeky fun with the now-infamous backlash to Snyder being removed from Warner Bros.' Justice League movie during production, and replaced with Joss Whedon. That led to major backlash and a years-long fan-driven campaign for WB to "Release The Snyder Cut" - a goal that was finally achieved this year, as Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max.
MoviesPopculture

Zack Snyder Reveals Disappointing Update on Third '300' Movie

While Zack Snyder usually bounces around between superhero epics and zombie movies, he did direct 300, a stylized adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel about the Spartans. The film was a box office smash and, while the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, didn't live up to expectations, Snyder hoped Warner Bros. would still be interested in a third movie. Snyder told The Playlist that he wrote a script he called Blood and Ashes, but Warner Bros. passed on it.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Wrote the Third and Final 300 Film but Warner Bros. Rejected It

Zack Snyder reveals he wrote the third and "final chapter" of 300, but studio Warner Bros. passed because Blood and Ashes "really didn't fit in as the third movie" of the franchise. Snyder directed and co-wrote 2007's 300 as his second feature film — based on Sin City and The Dark Knight Returns writer-artist Frank Miller's five-issue comic book of the same name — and co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, from director Noam Murro. In a new interview, the Man of Steel and Justice League filmmaker explains why Warners turned down his hoped-for 300 threequel:
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Teases Unreleased Sucker Punch Director’s Cut

With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max earlier this year, DC fans finally got to see the director's true vision for the film, one with a longer runtime and more detail that resulted in a film that is vastly different than the theatrical Justice League. And it turns out that there's another of Zack Snyder's films that also has a potentially very different director's version -- Sucker Punch. The filmmaker recently told Vanity Fair that there's a director's cut of the 2011 film that hasn't yet been released.
Moviesmansworldindia.com

Zack Snyder Says A Black Superman Movie Was Long Overdue

Henry Cavill’s Superman is widely popular amongst DC fans, but they are eagerly looking forward to watching a Black Superman in J.J Abrams’ upcoming DC movie. It was announced that the Warner Bros. movie will introduce an actor of colour in the coveted role in February. Zack Snyder, who is responsible for making Cavill’s film look so good on the screen, has now come in support of the idea.