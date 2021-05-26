Ford expects 40% of sales all-electric by 2030; F-150 Lightning already at 70K reservations
Ford on Wednesday said it would now spend more than $30 billion on electrification by 2025, up $8 billion from what it had already raised to $22 billion in February. The OEM, which just last week unveiled the fully electric 2022 F-150 Lightning, said it expected 40 percent of global vehicle sales to be fully electric in 2030. It revealed that the Lightning already had 70,000 reservations.www.repairerdrivennews.com