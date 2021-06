Now that The Ford Motor Company has vaulted into the EV media spotlight, it is not letting go. The iconic US automaker wowed everybody with its new all-electric Lightning F-150 pickup truck earlier this week, and now it is clapping back at itself by hooking up with the ambitious EV battery manufacturer SK Innovation. SKI is known for being the first to introduce EV batteries that charge faster, go longer, and cut down on the need for metals with sketchy supply chain stories, thanks to a high nickel content. Yes, nickel.