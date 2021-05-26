newsbreak-logo
Stephens County, GA

Mr. Roosevelt Truman Dyer

By Phil Hobbs
 4 days ago

Mr. Roosevelt Truman Dyer, age 70 of Highway 145, Eastanollee passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. A son of the late William Edge and Lucy May Dyer, he was born May 15, 1951 in Mt. Airy, Georgia having lived most of his life in Stephens County. He was employed as a Convenience Site Attendant for Stephens County and attended The Pointe. He loved fishing and gardening, loved people and never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Dyer.

