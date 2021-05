May 12—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Ezzone regularly retired Kenston batters in the first five innings, allowing only two hits. Most of the Bombers' at bats ended with ground outs until the sixth inning. They brought in a pinch hitter to spark the offense early in the inning. The plan worked, netting three runs in the inning. Kenston went on to win 8-4 in Tuesday's sectional semifinal at Edgewood.