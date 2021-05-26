newsbreak-logo
Caribbean Queen Kerry Coddett Lights Up the Screen and the Writers Room of ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’

By Jeanine T. Abraham
Black Girl Nerds
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only does Trinidadian-American comedian Kerry Coddett brilliantly play Jasmine on Showtime’s new comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, she’s a staff writer on this hilarious show as well. Versatility matters. Coddett has written on Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (HBO) and has worked on countless comedy shows, including Ramy (Hulu), The Funny Dance Show (E), and the upcoming Pause with Sam Jay (HBO). BGN spoke with Brooklyn native Kerry Coddett via Zoom.

blackgirlnerds.com
