Caribbean Queen Kerry Coddett Lights Up the Screen and the Writers Room of ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’

I’ll never forget first hearing about a new Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett movie back in 2015, The Woods. At the time, I thought we were getting another original movie from the filmmakers behind You’re Next and The Guest. What could be better than that? Then the time came to see the film at a special screening in the summer of 2016 at San Diego Comic-Con. Not only did I wind up loving the film, but being in that very first audience meant I was able to be part of a huge surprise - The Woods was actually a new Blair Witch movie. I was thrilled by the reveal while watching film and for an added boost of excitement, the marketing team swapped all The Woods posters in the theater lobby to Blair Witch ones so that when we walked out of the theater, the buzz continued.