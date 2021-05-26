Pre-Registration for Phase 4 of Emergency Assistance Grant Program Now Open

The city of Tulsa this week awarded the Tulsa Day Center a $100,000 grant to be used for a program seeking to provide rental assistance for people experiencing homelessness. "The Landlord Guarantee Fund will be used for tenants participating in the Rapid Rehousing Program, which works with Tulsa landlords to place individuals and families experiencing homelessness into permanent, safe, and affordable housing," the city said in a news release. "Through the Landlord Guarantee Fund, Tulsa Day Center will guarantee to reimburse landlords up to $3,000 or 3 months’ rent if tenants fail to pay rent or utilities, whichever is exhausted first on a per tenant basis."