Pre-Registration for Phase 4 of Emergency Assistance Grant Program Now Open
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) reopened pre-registration for Phase 4 of its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program this morning, Wednesday, May 26th at 9:00 a.m., the Authority announced today. In line with his commitment to a stronger and fairer economic recovery, Gov. Phil Murphy recently announced the allocation of $200 million in additional funds to help fulfill Phase 4 grant applications. Small business owners and non-profits that have not previously applied for Phase 4 grants may pre-register as a preliminary step toward applying for grants of up to $20,000.njbmagazine.com