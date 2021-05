DELAWARE- More mask changes coming soon, as Delaware takes another step aligning itself with CDC recommendations. Effective this Friday, May 21, vaccinated people are no longer required to socially distance or wear masks in most settings, but there are some exceptions. As well as all capacity restrictions will be lifted. Although the state is lifting the mask mandate, it says that each business can still impose mask requirements for customers and employees if they want. Exceptions being that masks are still needed in state buildings, public transit, planes, schools, health care places, and other congregate settings. The state says the science is showing vaccines work.