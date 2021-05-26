Cancel
Springfield, IL

Spain on redistricting: 'If you’re sick of hearing the Mike Madigan playbook, I am too'

By Glenn Minnis
illinoisvalleytimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) fears the spirit of former House Speaker Mike Madigan still lives on in Springfield, especially when it comes to map redistricting. “That’s a blast from the past but the Madigan playbook still lives on in the State of Illinois,” Spain said in a video posted to YouTube. “Even though Madigan was removed from power in January, they did not part ways with his playbook. We have seen this play out time and time again. This is the Madigan fair-map fakeout.”

illinoisvalleytimes.com
