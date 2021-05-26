Cancel
Toccoa, GA

Mr. Roy Lee Edmonds

By Phil Hobbs
wnegradio.com
 15 days ago

Mr. Roy Lee Edmonds, age 75 of Red Rock Road, Toccoa passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. A son of the late James Willard Bill Edmonds and Teeny Standridge Edmonds, he was born April 21, 1946 in Stephens County, Georgia where he lived all his life. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a barber before starting his own logging business, Edmonds Logging Company. He was of the Holiness faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Fuller Edmonds, by a son, Stacy Lee Edmonds, brother, James Willard Edmonds, Jr., sister, Margaret Edmonds, niece Teresa Everett and nephew, David Edmonds.

