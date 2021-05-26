Avalanche preparing another weeklong break. But this time it’s not COVID-related.
The Minnesota Wild allowed the Avalanche to take more time off before Colorado’s second-round playoff series. Despite being outshot 40-14 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night, the Wild defeated Vegas, 4-2, to extend that first-round series to Game 6 on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minn. If the Knights had won Game 5, they would have advanced to play the Avs in the second round, with Game 1 likely on Thursday.www.greeleytribune.com