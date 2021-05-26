Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Avalanche preparing another weeklong break. But this time it’s not COVID-related.

By Mike Chambers
The Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild allowed the Avalanche to take more time off before Colorado’s second-round playoff series. Despite being outshot 40-14 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night, the Wild defeated Vegas, 4-2, to extend that first-round series to Game 6 on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minn. If the Knights had won Game 5, they would have advanced to play the Avs in the second round, with Game 1 likely on Thursday.

www.greeleytribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Matt Calvert
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Keegan Kolesar
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Tyson Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Covid#Playoff Series#Night Time#Break Time#Ice Time#Covid#The Minnesota Wild#T Mobile Arena#Knights#Sportsnet#Ahl#Colorado Eagles#This Week#Ball Arena#Defenseman Erik Johnson#April#February#Rest#St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL's COVID protocol-related absences for May 21, 2021

St. Louis – David Perron, Nathan Walker. As a reminder, inclusion on this list does not mean that a player has tested positive for the coronavirus or even that they have been confirmed as a close contact to another positive person. Included in the NHL’s list of possible reasons for someone being on the list is are the following:
NHLGazette

Colorado Avalanche playoff depth tested for first time with Kadri's 8-game suspension

While Nazem Kadri’s suspension was unusually long for the playoffs, his Colorado Avalanche were built to absorb it. Kadri’s eight-game suspension for a high hit on St. Louis’ Justin Faulk was announced during the first intermission Friday night. That would leave the Avalanche without their second-line center for most, if not all, of the first and second rounds, and maybe into the third if the Avalanche play very well without him. Kadri has the right to appeal.
NHLNHL

Avalanche Preparing for Tough Game 4 vs. Blues

Colorado and St. Louis meet in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center. The Colorado Avalanche is one win away from advancing to the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the team is aware that earning that next victory will be its toughest task of the postseason so far.
NHLDenver Post

Date and time for Avalanche’s Game 1 of NHL playoffs’ second-round announced

The Avalanche knows when it’ll start the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The team just doesn’t know who it’ll play yet. Colorado will host either Vegas or Minnesota at 6 p.m. MDT Sunday at Ball Arena. The Wild and Golden Knights will play a deciding Game 7 at 7 p.m. Friday to determine who advances.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Golden Knights' McNabb, Avalanche's Megna placed on COVID Protocol List

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb and Colorado Avalanche forward Jayson Megna have been placed on the NHL's COVID Protocol List, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Vegas is set to play Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, hoping to close out the series, which currently sits at 3-2...
NHLmilehighsports.com

Breaking the Niche: Avalanche fans should welcome the bandwagon

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mile High Sports Magazine contributing writer and author Terry Frei has covered the Avalanche since its 1995 arrival in Denver. He will be writing commentaries during Colorado’s 2021 playoff run for the MHS site. The Avalanche has swept the Blues and gone through the handshake line in what...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

After break, Lynx are better prepared for rematch with Seattle

The Lynx are coming off a week's worth of practices, period of eight days between games coach Cheryl Reeve called "golden.'' But don't expect that time to be the silver bullet that solves all the team's issues. The Lynx — who blew a 15-point halftime lead in a loss to...
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Philipp Grubauer Vezina Trophy Finalist

Great honor for Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer this morning. He was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL’s best goalie for the season. The NHL’s general managers make the selection. Here is from the NHL release:. “The award is given annually to the goalie voted the...
NHLAntelope Valley Press

NHL playoff results | Monday

TORONTO — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7. Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series. Eric Staal had two assists for Montreal, which advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.
NHLNHL

MTL@TOR: Game 7 Recap

TORONTO - The Canadiens posted a 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena to win their first-round series 4-3. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme stuck with the same lineup that forced the seventh and decisive contest. That meant that youngster Jake Evans took Tomas Tatar's...
NHLnhlpa.com

After the Buzzer | Cale Makar

From their bond with fans to their efforts in the community and everything in between 'After the Buzzer' is a weekly series taking readers beyond the rink to shine a light and provide insight on players’ lives away from the game. Coming off a four-point outing in Game 1 of...
NHLsportschatplace.com

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/2/2021

Vegas Golden Knights (44-17-3) vs. Colorado Avalanche (44-13-4) June 2, 2021 10:00 pm. Colorado Avalanche -233 / Vegas Golden Knights +184; Over/Under: -5.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche meet in game two of their best of seven playoff series in NHL...
NHLthednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Philipp Grubauer is a Vezina Trophy Finalist & more reactions to the Stanley Cup Playoffs

After an off day there is a lot to talk about! Colorado Avalanche’s starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer is a Vezina Trophy Finalist, Ryan Reeves was given a two game suspension, and the Maple Leafs fall in Game 7 after being up 3-1 in the series. AJ Haefele and Nathan Rudolph discuss all that, more on the Stanley Cup Playoffs and more on the DNVR Avalanche Podcast.
NHLdestinationtampabay.com

FLEURY, GRUBAUER, AND VASILEVSKIY

Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights, Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” the National Hockey League announced today. NHL general managers submitted ballots for the Vezina Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winners of the 2021 NHL Awards presented by Bridgestone will be revealed during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final, with exact dates, format, and times to be announced. Following are the finalists for the Vezina Trophy, in alphabetical order:
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Canadiens Game Day: Habs' Phillip Danault celebrates win with a pizza

Phillip Danault showed up for his postgame Zoom conference with a pizza after the Canadiens eliminated the Maple Leafs with a 3-1 victory in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series Monday night in Toronto. Being matched up against the Leafs’ Auston Matthews for seven straight games and limiting him...
MLSchatsports.com

With the Chicago Fire on break, it’s a good time to go Full Mingo

Turns out, that club that’s best known for its distinctive, incredibly-designed pink and blue jerseys has a very good product on the field this season. With the Chicago Fire on a three-week hiatus for international play, and the Red Stars with just one match over the next few weeks, now is a perfect time for Chicago area fans to check out Forward Madison FC.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Avalanche take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season) NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the...