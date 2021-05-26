newsbreak-logo
Pipeline breach spills crude oil on Crow Reservation

By Associated Press
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

BILLINGS (AP) — A breached oil pipeline has spilled an undetermined amount of crude on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana and may have been leaking for months before it was discovered, a tribal official said Wednesday. The spill was spotted earlier this week by a rancher checking his...

dailyinterlake.com
Related
Montana StateMiddletown Press

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The measures are two of several controversial wildlife bills recently...
Montana Statebuttenews.net

Montana program makes building efficiency upgrades affordable

Helena, MT – Montana lawmakers have approved a way to finance energy efficiency projects in commercial buildings in a more affordable way. Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) lower upfront costs that might scare reluctant owners away from improvements. Comments from Ed Gulick (GOO-lick), vice president, High Plains Architects; chair, clean energy task force, North Plains Resource Council.
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Stillwater County, MTBillings Gazette

Yellowstone River bridge removal nears completion

The destruction of a 90-year-old bridge across the Yellowstone River is nearing completion, and the river could soon be reopened to boat traffic. The bridge in Stillwater County is about six miles east of Reed Point and parallels a railroad bridge, hence the “Twin Bridges” nickname for the area. The...
Yellowstone County, MTBillings Gazette

Forest Service pulls controversial logging project near Yellowstone

A logging project west of Yellowstone National Park in the Custer Gallatin National Forest has been halted. The forest’s staff was waiting for a biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding grizzly bears, lynx and whitebark pine, but that won’t come before the agency’s Revised Forest Plan is published. The delay was blamed on workload and staffing capacity issues at the USFWS. Consequently, the Forest Service will have to reconsider the entire South Plateau Area Landscape Treatment Project under the new plan’s guidelines.
Yellowstone County, MTkslnewsradio.com

Plan would put treated wastewater on the ski slopes

YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A ski resort just north of Yellowstone National Park is asking for approval to use wastewater to turn into artificial snow for the ski slopes. The Yellowstone Club is asking Montana environmental quality officials to allow them to use wastewater for snow-making operations. They say it’s a win-win – they could open on time by making more snow, it would take care of the resort’s wastewater volumes, and it would save the streams and watershed.