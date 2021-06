Disorganized bookworms rejoice! When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (6-8-21) it will consider a proposal to change the library users policy, eliminating late fines. Under the current policy, library patrons are charged $.05 cents a day for late books with a maximum fine of $3 dollars and $1 dollar a day for late DVDs with a maximum fine of $5 dollars. If the assembly approves the new policy, the fines will be removed, but patrons will still be charged if they lose or damage an item. An item is considered “lost” if it isn’t returned within 28 days.