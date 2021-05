Although the weather is getting warmer, there’s still a reason to enjoy a baked treat. Baking is an activity that can be done from the comfort of one’s own kitchen. Since the school year is coming to a close, students have faced an increase in tests and homework. According to Delish, baking can be a great way to help alleviate this stress because it allows one to be creative with flavors, colors and shapes. It also comes with sensory triggers which bring memories of happy times and the rhythmic pattern of baking helps soothe natural cravings of wanting a familiar routine.