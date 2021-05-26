Kevin Gambacorta Returns To Winning Form In Unusual Circumstances At Stafford Speedway

(Press Release from Stafford Motor Speedway) When the green flag flew on the first Late Model feature of the 2021 season back on April 24 for Stafford Speedway, Kevin Gambacorta kicked off his 21st consecutive season of weekly competition at the Connecticut half-mile facility. Over the years, Gambacorta has made his name familiar to full fender race fans with 18 feature wins spread across the Late Model, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions to go along with 3 career track championships. Gambacorta’s most recent victory on May 21st came as a result of some unusual circumstances.