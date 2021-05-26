Cancel
Reno, NV

#COVIDCrew and Medical Social Justice League address equitable distribution of vaccine with El Gran Vacunatón

By Natalie Fry
UNR NevadaNews
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nevada, Reno Nevada Public Health Training Center’s #COVIDCrew and the Medical Social Justice League (MSJ) are hosting a vaccination clinic for the Latinx community, El Gran Vacunatón, on Memorial Day weekend. The clinic will be held at St. Therese Church of the Little Flower Friday, May 28, from 3 -6 p.m., and Saturday, May 29, from 2-7 p.m. in collaboration with REMSA Health, Pongamos de Nuestra Parte, Immunize Nevada and Washoe County Health District. The clinic will be held at 875 E. Plumb Ln., with music and outdoor festivities on Saturday. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance.

