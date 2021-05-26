Cancel
Camden, NJ

Camden County Health Department Visits Eastern Regional High School to Vaccinate Community

Cover picture for the articleThe Camden County Health Department, in partnership with the Rutgers School of Nursing, and Cooper University Health Care operated a pop-up vaccination clinic for students, staff and residents at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees on May 25th. The free vaccine clinic was open to walk-up patients in the community. The clinic provided the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate more than 500 students and children who are 12 and older.

Camden, NJcamdencounty.com

Camden County Vaccination Clinic to Offer Pfizer Vaccine

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Beginning Thursday, May 27, the Camden County Vaccination Center in Blackwood will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine each Thursday. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children and teens 12 to 17 years old. The vaccination site, which is...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Camden, NJcamdencounty.com

AWA Vet on Wheels returns to Camden City

(Voorhees, NJ) – The Animal Welfare Association is bringing its Vets on Wheels mobile clinic back to Camden City this week. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, the clinic will offer free, on-site vaccinations and pet food to pet owners at Von Nieda Park. The Vets...
EducationAP

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. parents must send kids to in-person school this fall, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allowing for virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, officially ending the option for virtual learning, the governor said Monday. “Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time,...
Camden County, NJcamdencounty.com

Six New COVID-19 Caused Deaths Announced in Camden County

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is announcing six new deaths caused by COVID-19, as well as 167 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed between Saturday, May 15, and Monday, May 17. This brings the aggregate number of confirmed positive cases to 48,888 in Camden County today and 1,190 total fatalities.
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...