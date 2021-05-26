Camden County Health Department Visits Eastern Regional High School to Vaccinate Community
The Camden County Health Department, in partnership with the Rutgers School of Nursing, and Cooper University Health Care operated a pop-up vaccination clinic for students, staff and residents at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees on May 25th. The free vaccine clinic was open to walk-up patients in the community. The clinic provided the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate more than 500 students and children who are 12 and older.www.camdencounty.com