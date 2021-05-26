Goldman Sachs obtains China licence for asset management

J.P. Morgan Chase is seeking regulatory approval to obtain full ownership of its securities joint venture in mainland China. As Reuters reported on Thursday (June 3), the bank owns 71 percent of the venture following the buyout of one of its business partners in October 2020. A 100 percent stake in the venture would put J.P. Morgan in the company of Goldman Sachs, which is also working to take full control of its business in the Chinese mainland.