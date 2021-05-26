Cancel
Economy

Goldman Sachs obtains China licence for asset management

By Afp, New York Afp, New York
The Daily Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs said Tuesday it won preliminary approval from Chinese regulators for a wealth management joint venture to serve customers in China. The venture, owned 51 per cent by Goldman's asset management division and 49 per cent by a subsidiary of the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, aims to serve some of the estimated $70 trillion in investible assets expected at Chinese households by 2030, Goldman said in a news release.

