Goldman Sachs obtains China licence for asset management
Goldman Sachs said Tuesday it won preliminary approval from Chinese regulators for a wealth management joint venture to serve customers in China. The venture, owned 51 per cent by Goldman's asset management division and 49 per cent by a subsidiary of the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, aims to serve some of the estimated $70 trillion in investible assets expected at Chinese households by 2030, Goldman said in a news release.www.thedailystar.net