Voters will go to the polls on June 8 to choose candidates for an array of elected offices in the Democratic and Republican party primaries. The polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting. Vote-by-mail secure drop boxes, for voters who prefer not to vote in person, are available at the East Windsor Municipal Court Building at 80 One Mile Road and at Hightstown Fire Co. No. 1 at 140 N. Main St.