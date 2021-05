Tonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they are joined by NBC Racing Analyst and former driver Paul Tracy to talk about his thoughts so far on the 2021 Indy Car Season as they head to the Indy Car GP and the Indianapolis 500 this month. He talks about getting ready to race in the SRX series this summer on CBS. Kevin and Curt discuss what the future of television will be for the Indy Car Series and what network may air the races after this season and they discuss what the viewership would be on streaming.