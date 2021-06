Detroit Red Wings defensive prospect Albert Johansson will spend another season with Farjestad BK of the Swedish League, it was announced late Monday night. Selected 60th overall by the Wings in the 2019 NHL entry draft, Johansson signed with Detroit a year ago, following his first full season in the SHL and then was loaned to Farjestad. The original thinking was that he’d arrive to North America for the 2021-22 season and start in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Instead, the new conclusion is that Johansson’s development will be better served by another year of seasoning in his homeland.