Magnite (MGNI) was upgraded by a sell-side firm this morning. Let's check on the charts of this company that is positioned in the connected-TV advertising space. In this daily bar chart of MGNI, below, we can see that while MGNI is still below the declining 50-day moving average line, and it has successfully tested the 200-day moving average line last month. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a low in early May with the price action. If buyers of MGNI have turned more aggressive we need to turn more positive on the stock.