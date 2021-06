The annual Morgan County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday outside the north entrance of the Morgan County Courthouse. The ceremony honors fallen officers, and is open to the community. Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell is the keynote speaker. The Decatur Police Department will be accompanied by officials from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the Hartselle Police Department, the Morgan County Commission and several other law enforcement agencies.