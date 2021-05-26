Biden Reignites Obama’s Assault on the Coal Industry
KEN: Look at what we’re facing right now, economically, coming out of covid. All these different issues. And the Biden administration is saying, “Oh, we gotta get rid of these carbon emissions.” So, they are pressuring banks. 15 of them in fact, led by coal-heavy West Virginia. And the treasurer, Riley Moore said, in West Virginia, he’s prepared now to terminate contracts with bank that pull back the fossil fuel industry lending. ‘Cause what’s happening, that’s the other way you’re being discriminated against. Oh, you like using gasoline? We’ll teach you. Think about this. This sounds like Russia in the fifties. It sounds like China now. Let’s go back more than a decade. Rush nailed this. Listen to this.www.rushlimbaugh.com