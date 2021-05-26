newsbreak-logo
Watch now: Buffalo Heritage Carousel comes to life

By Derek Gee
Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Heritage Carousel comes to life during testing ahead of its public debut at Canalside on Friday. First built in 1924 in North Tonawanda, the carousel spent decades entertaining children outside Boston before becoming shuttered and stored in the 1950s. It was carefully restored by volunteer artisans and craftsmen in a North Tonawanda workshop over the course of four years and will begin entertaining another generation of children this weekend.

buffalonews.com
