Watch now: Buffalo Heritage Carousel comes to life

Our warming turnaround will figuratively pick up a little steam this week, minus the steam. It is already an impressive pattern change. Only last Wednesday, our monthly mean temperature was running a full 5 degrees below average. As of Sunday, that deficit has shrunk a bit to -4.3 degrees, but that deficit will largely vanish by later in the week. Saturday and Sunday’s highs of 70 and 73 were the warmest days of the month so far, with 73 running 5 degrees above the current average high of 68. Those numbers will be eclipsed as well in the coming days.