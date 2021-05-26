newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

EIB High Note: “Flying Old Glory” Would Make Rush Revere Proud

Rush Limbaugh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEN: Today’s EIB High Note is perfect because Memorial Day’s right around the corner. And it’s about six teens in Elkhorn, Nebraska, that started a small business to boost patriotism in their community. It’s called flying Old Glory. And here’s how it works. Every American holiday the teens get up...

www.rushlimbaugh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revere#Memorial Day#Eib High Note#Americana#Founders#African Americans#Flying#Dusk#American Flag#Flags#Patriotism#Earth#Pvc#Today#Comfort#Crap#Elkhorn#Break Transcript Ken#Humanity#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Festivalcoastalbreezenews.com

Reverence For the Holiday

For years now, I’ve questioned the rationale behind changing the dates of holidays to extend two-day weekends into three-day holiday getaways. Now I know some might feel offended by this, because so many look forward to the “three-day weekend.”. I guess the point I’m trying to make deals with the...
El Dorado Springs, MOCedar Republican

Wave on old glory, wave on

On Wednesday, May 12, excitement filled the community of El Dorado Springs. Residents gathered in the northeast corner of the Woods Supermarket parking lot for the first annual “Patriot Parkway” event. The municipal city band and the high school’s Bulldog band kicked off the event performing three songs, including the...
Gallipolis, OHPoint Pleasant Register

Escorting ‘Old Glory’

Officers with the Gallipolis Police Department salute the American Flag as it crosses Second Avenue under the protection of the Gallia County Veterans Honor Guard. The flag, which was flown over every OVB branch, was then delivered to branch representatives who passed it along in a chain that ended at Jeff Smith, director emeritus of OVB and retired chairman of the board. Smith was presented with the flag during the public unveiling and open house of OVB on the Square, a $7.1 million project which included remodeling the bank’s first home on Second Avenue. More on this investment in downtown Gallipolis inside this edition.
Festivalmltnews.com

Flag etiquette and what Memorial Day means

Memorial Day typically means a kick-off of summer activities and is met by a fervor of flying our American flag.But instead of meaning “opening season,” the day should be celebrated out of respect and gratitude for those who have given up their lives and bodies for our freedoms. Unfortunately, with...
Militarylincolnnewsnow.com

Old Glory retires at American Legion

An auspicious event took place on Saturday afternoon, May 15, at the American Legion Post grounds in Elsberry. Mike Talbot and other members of the Sons of American Legion Post 226 orchestrated the method in which unserviceable flags are to be retired from use. Over the past two years, over...
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

HERE'S THE GOOD NEWS: HIS TRUE LOVE WAS OLD GLORY

If Ray Fredrick had one true love in life, her name was Old Glory. He took it to his grave, literally. The American flag will be draped over his coffin as the Vietnam veteran, dressed up in his pilot uniform, lands at his final destination — his resting place at the family burial plot in Strawberry Point on Friday.
FestivalDurango Herald

Our View: Remember

Memorial Day is about flags, flags where they are not usually flown, on front porches and next to gravestones. Especially next to gravestones, which mark those who gave their lives while serving in the military. Decoration Day preceded, and overlapped, Memorial Day, as flags and flowers originally decorated the graves.
FestivalUkiah Daily Journal

In Our Opinion: Remember their sacrifice on Memorial Day

Honor, reverence and remembrance. Those are the true purposes of Memorial Day. Hard as it may be for some to grasp, those concepts are far more important than picnics or “blow out sales” on furniture, mattresses or automobiles. Memorial Day is about remembering those who died for our freedom. That’s...
PoliticsMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Show respect for US flag

Why is it that so many so called "patriots" tend to display the American flag in such a tattered and soiled condition? This is not patriotic, it is sheer laziness and sometimes seems to be a strange badge of honor, particularly for those who never served their country in a military capacity, would be my guess.
FestivalAG Week

The reason for Memorial Day, through the pages of rural history

Taking a step back in time is appropriate as Memorial Day approaches. The holiday, called Decoration Day, was established in the aftermath of the Civil War, and did not become an official national holiday until the 1960s. Looking through the pages of history, we turn to a time when the...
PoliticsWashington Post

What a true Memorial Day celebration looks like

WHILE IT’S unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America’s Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David W. Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It’s good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation’s memory, as did their cause.
Stockton, CAgeneralaviationnews.com

Limited edition cigar set will fund Old Glory repairs

The Prescott Foundation is now selling a limited edition cigar and humidor set, with all proceeds going to repair the World War II North American B-25 Mitchell bomber “Old Glory.”. “Old Glory” was damaged during a forced landing in a field near Stockton, California, after experiencing mechanical difficulties on Sept....
FestivalTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Day is about remembering all war dead

Memorial Day is one of America's most solemn and patriotic days. It is a sacred day to all war veterans. Monday’s day of remembrance honors America's patriots who gave what President Abraham Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion." Their ultimate sacrifice serves as a constant reminder of the...
Aerospace & DefenseCoastal View

Locals greet high-flying female

Ruth Elder, actress and aviatrix, made an international splash in 1927 when she attempted the first trans-Atlantic flight by a female pilot just five months after Charles Lindbergh made his famous crossing. Though she fell just short of her aviation goal, the attempt made headlines around the world and secured her the familiar title, “Miss America of Aviation.”
MilitaryPortsmouth Times

Of friends and freedom

Though my life has been blessed by many a good friend, it is at this time of year I fondly give pause to thank God for one of my dearest… Lieutenant Colonial Vance Huston. This brave American proudly served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps. He heroically flew...