BOE tables reopening plans to await further guidance from state
The Hoopeston Area Board of Education tabled school reopening plans and remote learning plans for next school year at last week's board meeting. Superintendent Robert Richardson said the reason the plans were tabled was because of a recent move by the Illinois State Board of Education that declared all schools must resume at the start of the 2021-22 school year fully in-person learning for all student learning days as long as remote learning be made available for students who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine or who are under a quarantine order from the local public health department or the Illinois Department of Public Health.