Tesla Replaces Radar Sensors With Tesla Vision Camera System

Tesla has been scrutinized heavily, and sometimes unfairly, in the press for its Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) features. Some argue that these features don’t work as advertised, while others point to a number of crashes as proof that they’re downright dangerous. Thus, it’s no surprise that the EV automaker is once again coming under fire from owners, Consumer Reports, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after it decided to drop the radar sensors present in the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in favor of its new camera-based Tesla Vision system.