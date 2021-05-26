Tesla Replaces Radar Sensors With Tesla Vision Camera System
Controversy is not a foreign concept for Tesla, and much of it centers around the company’s Autopilot system. In 2016, a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S with Autopilot activated sparked a debate regarding the system’s capabilities and intended use. Tesla’s current Autopilot system employs radar and camera technology for features like adaptive cruise control, but now the company says it will ditch the radar sensors in its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV in favor of a camera system called Tesla Vision.beta.cars.com