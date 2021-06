The Rice Lake Area School District’s Board of Education decided at its Monday evening meeting that masks would be optional for those attending summer school. District Administrator Randy Drost said the district will continue to contact trace if a positive case of COVID-19 occurs. Parents will be informed but the choice will be theirs whether to self-quarantine or not if their child is a close contact. He said 520 students have enrolled in summer school, which is down 25% from before the pandemic.