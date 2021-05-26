Kim Kardashian removes game level inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle gave us a very rare look at her casual style during a surprise appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Apple TV mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See. In the cameo, the Duchess wore a “Raising the Future” Mère Soeur t-shirt and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, as identified by the Meghan Markle fashion account Meghan's Mirror. The couple's son, Archie, also appears in the trailer, albeit at the end and in a clip already released by the couple for Archie's first birthday. Meghan appears again, reading to Archie in the footage.