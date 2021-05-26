Cancel
Kim Kardashian removes game level inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan

Cover picture for the articleA level on Kim Kardashian’s mobile game inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step away from the British royal family has been removed. The new content was added to app title ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ – originally released in 2014 – with the level called Royal Runaways which depicted a called Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston talking about quitting royal life after falling in love.

Related
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kim Kardashian West buys iconic Janet Jackson video outfit

It was Janet Jackson's 55th birthday over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian West got the gift. The reality star/mogul shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single, "If." Kardashian West shared birthday wishes...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CharitiesMarie Claire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Shutting Down Their UK Charity

In another clear sign that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make the United States their permanent home, the couple filed documents today to shut down their UK-based nonprofit. The nonprofit, known as Sussex Royal until the couple stepped down from the senior royal family in early 2020, changed its name last year to MWX Trading, though it's not clear what the MWX stands for—potentially Markle (for Meghan), Windsor (for Harry), and something to represent X.
U.K.zapgossip.com

Prince Harry and Meghan dissolve Sussex Royal Foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dissolving their Sussex Royal Foundation after renaming it MWX Trading last year. Documents filed with Companies House show that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan appointed a voluntary liquidator to start the process of shutting down the company. The Sussex Royal title was used...
Cell Phonesfoxwilmington.com

Kim Kardashian’s mobile video game removes segment that seemingly referenced ‘Megxit’

Kim Kardashian’s mobile video game dropped a new section that was seemingly heavily inspired by “Megxit” following backlash from users. The reality TV star and business mogul lends her name to the mobile video game “Hollywood,” which Fox News can confirm recently reversed an update that introduced the “Royal Runaways” section that featured a red-haired Prince Aston and his dark-skinned actress wife, Princess Bianca.
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
RelationshipsMy Clallam County

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan celebrate third wedding anniversary

(NEW YORK) — Three years ago today, millions of fans around the world watched Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get married in a star-studded ceremony at St. George’s Chapel that included Oprah Winfrey. Now, after an unlikely turn of events, the Sussexes have moved to the same town as Winfrey,...
CelebritiesElle

Meghan Markle Gives Rare Look at Off-Duty Style During Her Appearance in ‘The Me You Can't See’ Trailer

Meghan Markle gave us a very rare look at her casual style during a surprise appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Apple TV mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See. In the cameo, the Duchess wore a “Raising the Future” Mère Soeur t-shirt and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, as identified by the Meghan Markle fashion account Meghan's Mirror. The couple's son, Archie, also appears in the trailer, albeit at the end and in a clip already released by the couple for Archie's first birthday. Meghan appears again, reading to Archie in the footage.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals argument with Meghan Markle led him to seek therapy

The Duke of Sussex has revealed how an argument with wife Meghan led him to seek professional help with his mental health struggles because he feared losing her altogether. Prince Harry spoke frankly in his new Apple TV+ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, saying: "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan.