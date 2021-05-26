Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Disposable: Matt Correia

By Molly Henze
Monster Children
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever wanted to channel some 70’s Mexican mysticism, look no further than Matt Correia’s carefully curated multi-disciplinary art. The LA-based drummer of the Allah Las cooks up a type of nostalgia that you’d normally find in the pages of vintage photo books. He’s also behind the curated sounds of Reverberation Radio. It’s no wonder we decided to ask this guy to grab a disposable camera and some tubes of Sun Bum and shoot a day in the life. His photos leave us with the memory of cracking a cold one on a beach down under the Mexican sun after a long salty surf session…ahhhh…can’t you feel it?

www.monsterchildren.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Under#Mexican#La#Reverberation Radio#Sun Luxury#Dutch#Vintage Photo Books#Camera#Nostalgia#Art#Memory#Steel#Plane#Las Posas#Pages#Sycamore#Huggy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

How 'Hacks' Production Designer Created Deborah Vance's Epic Mansion

Deborah Vance lives in a Las Vegas mansion approximately the size of Versailles with a humungous collection of salt and pepper shakers. But the veteran comic, played so astutely by Jean Smart on the HBO Max series, is no Liberace. She loves antiques and excess, but it’s all pretty tasteful in its own very Deborah Vance way, with some smashing contemporary art pieces.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Police Property Disposal Auction. MOSTLY WITHOUT RESERVES.

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. Boys bundle of clothing various sizes brand new (REF 131, 228). Boys bundle of clothing various sizes brand new (REF 131, 228). Lot 176. Collection of age 4-5 boys clothing as new some tagged.
Books & Literaturemomcentral.com

APPLESEED by Matt Bell

Wow! This profound, thought-provoking novel requires you to read slowly, as each of three story arcs wrestle with profound issues about the ultimate survival of humanity, what it means to be human, what it means to be alive, and what damage to Earth humanity has wrought. The book centers on three ultimately diverging stories set centuries apart: the pioneers’ expansion west in America, a near future environmentally ravaged Earth, and a thousand years in the future post-apocalyptic Ice Age. Each story’s fight against bleakness feels both unsettling and bracing.
Bicyclescyclingtips.com

Bikes of the Bunch: Baum Cortado ’90s racer remake

If you were an aspiring racer in the 1990s you probably dreamed about owning a custom-made steel frame built with Campagnolo’s finest. That was certainly true for Paul*, who lusted after such a steed as a junior but didn’t have the budget for that dream to become a reality. Fast...
LifestyleFratello Watches

Independent Insights: Vincenterra, Behrens, Zelos, And More!

What up, indie fans — it’s good to be back! It’s always quite exciting writing these columns as it means I’ve found some watches/projects that I think are super cool. I am always excited to hear what you think about them. I have a novel take on the Moonphase GMT concept, with 3D indications, a wandering satellite hours watch, and more. OK, let’s do this.
Home & GardenGear Patrol

Bed Bath & Beyond Just Launched a Crazy-Affordable Kitchen Line

Are you sitting on one (or more) of those infamous 20-percent-off coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond right now? Well, you probably won't need it to buy anything from the brand's new kitchen and dinnerware line, Our Table — since everything from the collection is already so affordable. With prices starting at $5 (for a silicone whisk) and going up to $120 (for a 10-piece stainless steel cookware set), Our Table offers customers a breadth of products to help them cook, serve and eat without dipping into their savings.
Wallpaper*

Garden chairs for outdoor dining by Allermuir and Benjamin Hubert

Benjamin Hubert makes his outdoor furniture debut with his design studio Layer, presenting the Crop collection for British furniture company Allermuir. The collection, including an armchair, two dining chairs, and two stools, is available in a wide and appealing colour palette that covers classics such as black and green, as well as bold hues like pink, blue and mint.
Celebritiesmadison

Rick Steves’ Europe: Hair-trigger flamenco in Andalucía

As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of travel dreaming can be good medicine. Here’s one of my favorite European memories from the south of Spain — a reminder of the fun that awaits us at the other end of this crisis.
Beauty & Fashionworldarchitecture.org

Loop Design Studio completes Tulum-Jungle Rooftop Restaurant in Chandigarh

Loop Design Studio has completed a rooftop restaurant in the brutalist context of Chandigarh, India. Named Tulum-Jungle Rooftop Restaurant, described as "an experimental paradox", the space is a rooftop restaurant that offers panoramic views of the city skyline. The studio draws inspiration from the Mexican getaway destination by the same...
Home & Gardenmurrayrubin.com

17 E BATTEN AVE

Hurry! Come check out this newly renovated home with three bedrooms, one and a half baths of two floor living. Down stairs you will find a cute cozy living room with an attached dining room, there is also an additional room for leisure and enjoyment. You will love the kitchen with a beautiful counter top and backsplash. Kitchen has stairs to a full basement that is waiting to be finished. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a bright bathroom. Oh, let's not forget to mention a large back yard with large shed and room for garden and your fur baby to roam. Come check it out today!
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Decorative Antiques & Collectors Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 104. Twin handled ice bucket inscribed Louis Roederer, H19cm, and silver plated stand D23cm.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Anna Sui Resort 2022

“Creativity is a brewin’ — new ideas are in the air, travel is back, and the streets are filled with chatter and laughter. Everything is so vibrant and lively!” Anna Sui’s resort collection notes read. Desiring a bit more romance for the season, in tandem with the influx of creative...
Interior Designamericanlifestylemag.com

Keita Turner: Mixmaster of Style

Photography by Brad Bunyea. New York-based design powerhouse Keita Turner is a master of layering—whether it’s colors, finishes, fabrics, or patterns—and uses her eye for style to create spaces that elevate the human experience. How would you describe your design philosophy and style?. I am an interior designer whose business...
Interior Designdecor8

15 Danish Brands For Pastel Decor Lovers

When it comes to interior design trends for Summer 2021, we’ll see a very sun-kissed, feminine, pastel season with bold, punchy graphics and hints of pure color like cobalt, bold yellow, purple, curry, and orange-red. We can also expect lots of bamboo and woven natural materials, along with natural wood.
Visual Arti-bidder.com

Sir Peter Paul Rubens - Venus Mourning Adonis

ESTIMATE: $350.00-$500.00. Artist: Sir Peter Paul Rubens - Title: Venus Mourning Adonis - Medium: Fine Art Reproduction Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 22 inches x 32 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: Sir Peter Paul Rubens (28 June 1577 - 30 May 1640) was a Flemish artist and diplomat from the Duchy of Brabant in the Southern Netherlands (modern-day Belgium) who lived during the Dutch Golden Age. He is considered the most influential artist of the Flemish Baroque tradition. Sir Peter Paul Rubens's highly charged compositions reference erudite aspects of classical and Christian history. His unique and immensely popular Baroque style emphasized movement, colour, and sensuality, which followed the immediate, dramatic artistic style promoted in the Counter-Reformation. Sir Peter Paul Rubens was a painter producing altarpieces, portraits, landscapes, and history paintings of mythological and allegorical subjects. He was also a prolific designer of cartoons for the Flemish tapestry workshops and of frontispieces for the publishers in Antwerp.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

St. John Resort 2022

St. John creative director Zoe Turner is on a roll. In less than two years, the British-born knitwear specialist, whose CV includes stints at Max Mara, Alberta Ferretti, Dior under John Galliano and Raf Simons, has given the sleepy SoCal tweed suit brand real fashion currency. Bra tops and bike...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Audacy

Supermodel Helena Christensen, 52, stuns in plunging swimsuit to recreate 1990 modeling photo

Once a supermodel, always a supermodel. Helena Christensen has made time stand still as she recreated a 31-year-old swimsuit modeling photo and looked better than ever. The 52-year-old sizzled in a plunging black swimsuit as she emerged from the water climbing up a ladder. Christensen flaunted her impressive physique in the one-piece, which she paired with large sunglasses and bright red lipstick.
TV ShowsHerald & Review

TV Q&A: Seeking Dane DeHaan's work

Q: I think Dane DeHaan is becoming one of our truly great actors. I awaited his movie “Life” in 2015, but it never came to my city (Dubuque, Iowa). Since then, I’m aware of only one of his films being shown here, a sci-fi movie that was an insult to his ability. What has happened to him? Can we hope to see him again soon?