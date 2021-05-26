Friends of the Libby sponsoring plant sale

Alton is a scenic community with wonderful natural resources. The town envelopes the southeastern point of Lake Winnipesaukee and includes the southeast side of Wolfeboro Harbor. Alton was settled in 1770, mainly by farmers. When merchants arrived, they convinced the farmers to incorporate, which they accomplished in 1796. Alton has a population of 5,335 that swells to approximately 15,000 during the summer months. The town includes a total area of 82.2 square miles, of which 62.9 square miles is land area and 19.3 square miles is water comprising 23.49% of the town, the largest of any town in New Hampshire. The four-mile-long inlet of Lake Winnipesaukee, known as Alton Bay, is an unincorporated community in the town of Alton. This classic resort village has retained its character from the early years with the old railroad station, which was a hub of activity from 1853 through 1935 known as the Cochecho Railroad and later the Lakeshore Railroad. Today it serves as the information center. The MS Mount Washington and earlier ships on Lake Winnipesaukee have made Alton Bay a port of call stop since 1872. A unique feature in the middle of Alton Bay is the water bandstand gazebo built in 1928 in the middle of the lake.