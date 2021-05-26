Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wolfeboro, NH

Friends of the Libby sponsoring plant sale

laconiadailysun.com
 5 days ago

WOLFEBORO — The Friends of The Libby Museum are sponsoring a plant sale on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Libby Museum. The Libby Museum is located at 755 North Main Street in Wolfeboro. The sale will have a variety of...

www.laconiadailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wolfeboro, NH
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural History Museum#Garden Plants#Main Street#Libby Museum#Sale#Perennials#Annuals#Geraniums#Herbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
NHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s Wildest Neighborhoods

This episode originally aired in May, 2019 and was produced by Andrew Parella. _______________________________________________________________________. Here at Something Wild we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many species interact within a given environment. In our periodic series, New Hampshire’s Wild Neighborhoods, we endeavor to do just that and this time we’re looking at peatlands.
AnimalsPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Birds Are Back In NH. They Are Absolutely Ugly, But They Are Important

With nearly a 6-foot wingspan, the turkey vulture is majestic in flight but when you see one on the ground, they are just plain terrifying. I think I caught one on a bad day and had a hard time dodging it to get to my car. Oh, and I have I mentioned that they can hiss loudly? I still like to watch them in the air, thanks. They are big, they are ugly, and they are back in New Hampshire raising their young hatchlings which usually hatch around May according to unionleader.com.
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Londonderry, NHThe Derry News

Two area landmarks named to state's history list

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announced that the State Historical Resources Council has added six properties to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. And that includes two historic landmarks in this area. Londonderry's Morrison House made the newest list, now home to the community's Historical Society's...
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Hampshire

Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family

There’s nothing quite like spending time with family and friends in New Hampshire. Having a great time doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank on a lavish vacation. Instead, we prefer enjoying the great outdoors at a place that also offers activities to keep everyone busy and entertained. We’ve found all of that and more […] The post Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StateMiddletown Press

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
Advocacyindepthnh.org

Roger Wood Asks Why Work, Stay and Play in NH

Stay work play is not only the slogan of a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. It is also it’s website, stayworkplay.org. Will Stewart is the executive director, and explains that the group is encouraging people to come to New Hampshire to engage in diverse activities. In his podcast, Roger Wood explores the organization’s mission, and what it may mean to the population shift in the state.
Wolfeboro, NHnewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Legion receives July 4 parade permit with contingencies

WOLFEBORO — The Board of Selectmen gave a go on the American Legion's July 4 parade permit during its May 5 meeting, following a presentation by the Legion's Paul Vivian. Before the happy dances begin, though, the public needs to be aware that Task Force 1's criteria have to be met by June 18.
Wolfeboro, NHnewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Wolfeboro Friends of Music to investigate Great Hall as concert venue

WOLFEBORO — The pandemic has been a challenge to the Wolfeboro Friends of Music (WFOM) concert schedule, but the organization has nimbly managed to offer virtual programs this past year with free access to the public. Looking ahead to future in person programing and the need to increase availability of a variety of concert venues to accommodate a range of musical offerings, President Carl Crosley approached the Board of Selectmen with a proposal for the organization to conduct an acoustical consultation as to the Great Hall's suitability as a venue for concerts.
Wolfeboro, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Wright Museum and Winnipesaukee Winery to Partner in May

WOLFEBORO — In May, Winnipesaukee Winery in Wolfeboro will provide one complimentary wine tasting to anyone, age 21 and over, who shows a Wright Museum receipt, admission sticker, or member card. The promotion is part of Wright Museum’s Business Partner program, which features one partnership each month in which the...
Alton, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Alton's treasures — natural resources

Alton is a scenic community with wonderful natural resources. The town envelopes the southeastern point of Lake Winnipesaukee and includes the southeast side of Wolfeboro Harbor. Alton was settled in 1770, mainly by farmers. When merchants arrived, they convinced the farmers to incorporate, which they accomplished in 1796. Alton has a population of 5,335 that swells to approximately 15,000 during the summer months. The town includes a total area of 82.2 square miles, of which 62.9 square miles is land area and 19.3 square miles is water comprising 23.49% of the town, the largest of any town in New Hampshire. The four-mile-long inlet of Lake Winnipesaukee, known as Alton Bay, is an unincorporated community in the town of Alton. This classic resort village has retained its character from the early years with the old railroad station, which was a hub of activity from 1853 through 1935 known as the Cochecho Railroad and later the Lakeshore Railroad. Today it serves as the information center. The MS Mount Washington and earlier ships on Lake Winnipesaukee have made Alton Bay a port of call stop since 1872. A unique feature in the middle of Alton Bay is the water bandstand gazebo built in 1928 in the middle of the lake.
Carroll County, NHnewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Altrusa launches new literacy project

Altrusa Club members are pictured here assembling the book bags, literature about the importance of early childhood reading, library contact information and a magnetic book mark. Left to right: Nancy Spaulding, Sue Battles, Pat McCoy, Cathy Sholtanis, Lisa Maggiolo. (Courtesy Photo) (click for larger version) OSSIPEE — Altrusa of Carroll...
Wolfeboro, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Maxfield Real Estate sponsors Half Off Admission Day at the Wright Museum

WOLFEBORO — A generous financial contribution from Maxfield Real Estate has enabled the Wright Museum to offer Half Off Admission Day on Monday, May 17. “We are so thankful for the continued support of Maxfield Real Estate, as we are striving to provide as much access as possible to our museum and rotating exhibits,” said Mike Culver, museum executive director.
conwaydailysun.com

Bike clubs prepping for active season

Local bike clubs are active in preparing trails, lining up group rides and looking ahead to events. Between socially distanced meetings and many missives, they’ve been updating members and the valley cycling community from mundane but important infrastructure matters like elections to more exciting stuff like trail improvements. Clubs are...
conwaydailysun.com

Bank donation helps Huggins Hospital buy life-saving pulse oximeters

WOLFEBORO — Meredith Village Savings Bank has donated $2,000 to Huggins Hospital to help the hospital purchase pulse oximeters to provide to community members with COVID-19 who are monitoring their illness at home. An early warning sign of declining condition due to COVID-19 is lowering of blood oxygen level, so...