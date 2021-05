HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced today that they have ordered two seasons of a new animated series titled “My Adventures with Superman”. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, “My Adventures with Superman” introduces us to twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Promising a mix of action, comedy and romance, the new series has received a two-season order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, as announced this morning by Warner Bros.’ Head of Kids & Family Programming, Amy Friedman.