newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

This Handy Tool Makes Garden Maintenance a Snap

By Michelle Provaznik
finegardening.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy far and away, the 20-gallon recycled tubtrug from Gardener’s Supply is one of my favorite garden tools. I have owned three of these heavy-duty tubtrugs for decades. They have thick walls, and their handles have never broken in all the time I’ve used them. Their longevity and functionality easily make up for the lack of color choices compared to other options on the market. These recycled tubtrugs get used for some tough tasks in my garden, like mixing compost and carrying mulch and gravel around the yard. They also make gathering weeds, clippings, and leaves a breeze.

www.finegardening.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Tools#Compost#Leaves#Tool#Thick Walls#Color Choices#Gathering Weeds#Clippings#Supply#Time#Gardeners Com Price#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Longevity
Related
Home & Gardenhillcountrynews.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Crookneck Squash (Yellow Squash)

Crookneck squash, named for the slight curves in their necks, are easy to grow in the vegetable garden. This cultivar of Cucurbita pepo, a type of summer squash, is also called yellow squash. The warm-season plants grow fast and have huge leaves with small, sticky spines and a bushy growth habit. Their yellow fruits, which form underneath the leaves, can have smooth or bumpy skins. For the best taste, pick them when they’re small and tender. The plants are so prolific, one or two are usually enough to feed a family.
GardeningBrit + Co

How to Make the Ultimate Brit-Approved Edible Garden

When it comes to eating, I'm all about eating fresh. I love wandering through farmer's markets on the weekends to find the best and most unusual produce. Creating an edible garden in my own backyard has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember! To create this dream project, we teamed up with Lowe's to make the ultimate edible garden. Follow along to see how we created this amazing veggie-filled space, from building an entire outdoor structure to making the most modern plant markers you've ever seen.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Gardeningmainstreetnews.com

MCCANN: Soil amendments can make your garden rich

When considering your success in producing a beautiful landscape around your home, the soil may be the most important aspect. Developing soil that is loose and has good tilth and drainage usually requires soil amendments. The term soil amendment basically means something added to the soil, such as manures, top soil, potting soil, peat moss, compost and many other organic substances that help loosen up the soil. Some of these amendments may actually add some nutrient value to the soil also.
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Interior Designthechronicle-online.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
Gardeninglompocvmc.com

Making Gardening Easier for Seniors

These tips can turn gardening into an easier process for seniors who want an enjoyable, convenient way to stay active and busy as they age. These tips can turn gardening into an easier process for seniors who want an enjoyable, convenient way to stay active and busy as they age.
Environmentdiscoverwildlife.com

How to make compost and attract wildlife to your garden

A good wildlife garden should be environmentally friendly, and composting is central to this. Each of us generates a staggering half-tonne of rubbish a year, a quarter of which could be composted. While many local authorities now collect garden waste, this has a considerable environmental cost – and you are throwing away a valuable resource.
GardeningPicayune Item

Making the most of a small garden

I’ve been toting up the cost/benefit ratio of growing food at home, and while it certainly improves my spirits, it doesn’t look good for the pocketbook. Though many of my neighbors are having to scrape by right now, or have physical limitations, I’m grateful to be able to justify small expenses here and there, and for the nice sized yard to play around in.