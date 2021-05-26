newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

This Day In History, May 26th, 2021 – “A Great Jubilee Day”

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just 238 years ago today, May 26, 1783, when Connecticut held the first ever mass celebration of the end of the American Revolution. With great fan fair, troops marched, politicians gave speeches, cannons and bells rang loud and proud, and prayers were said for those lost in the struggle to create this Nation. However, Connecticut, nor any state, celebrates the end of the Revolution today. Yes, it’s true we do have Memorial Day coming up soon, and there is Veterans Day and our remembrance of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

www.signalsaz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Veterans Day#Day Parade#September 11#Today#Russians#Nations#Germans#Americans#Celebrations#V E Day#Today#American Revolution#Europe Day#Prayers#July#Bells#Triumphs#Speeches#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: History, or history lost?

History, whether it be U.S. history or world history, or even your history, is sometimes not precise, like the math equation 2 + 2 = 4. Sometimes, historians or just everyday people like you and me, have to fill in some blanks that are a bit gray — a bit hazy.
FestivalSanta Maria Times

Judith Dale: Memorial Day — history and hope for the future

On Monday, May 31, Americans will break out the flags and the red, white, and blue apparel to celebrate Memorial Day. This day honors military men and women who have died serving our country — over 1.3 million people from the beginning of the Revolutionary War in 1775 to the current war in Afghanistan.
Festivalcapenews.net

Marking Memorial Day - Editorial

A teenage girl asked her father recently about the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The father responded, “Memorial Day is the last Monday in May and is the unofficial start of summer. Veterans Day is always on November 11.”. While he was technically correct, we don’t believe these...
FestivalJournal & Topics

A Day To Remember

Around the end of May, if an elderly friend or relative asks what you are doing for Decoration Day, don’t be alarmed…it is not a sign of early onset dementia. In the years following the Civil War, Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day after General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there. In 1971, an act of Congress declared the day be named Memorial Day, a national holiday honoring the heroic men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Festivalromper.com

How To Say “Thank You” This Memorial Day

Memorial Day is commonly associated with hamburgers on the grill and water balloon fights on the lawn. But this 50-plus-year-old holiday is really about honoring those we have lost in active military service. So while you're out having fun on the first three-day weekend of the summer, be sure to take a moment to remember all those throughout our country's history who have died in the line of duty. These Memorial Day thank you quotes — from a mix of past presidents, generals, military veterans, and others — can help one reflect on the patriotism and courage of our troops.
Politicsthepostnewspaper.net

Take Time to Remember True Meaning of Memorial Day

Take Time to Remember True Meaning of Memorial Day. Memorial Day honors the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is a day for Americans to remember and honor the heroes who laid down their lives to preserve our freedoms. We can all join and...
FestivalStars and Stripes

Commemoration ceremonies make Memorial Day even more meaningful

For many U.S. military members stationed in Europe, attending a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony on the burial grounds of our fallen soldiers from World Wars I and II represents a poignant and meaningful way to pay tribute to those who came before. There to help us to honor them is...
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Grandest Military Parades in History

Nations have been holding ostentatious military parades since at least ancient Mesopotamia, when its victorious armies returned from battles fought to expand the empire. It’s safe to say that probably every nation that has fielded an army has held a military parade. 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the grandest military parades in history, […]
FestivalPosted by
94.5 KATS

Memorial Weekend – Time To Remember What They Died For

By definition Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. They made the ultimate sacrifice so our great experiment in freedom could be...
FestivalUkiah Daily Journal

In Our Opinion: Remember their sacrifice on Memorial Day

Honor, reverence and remembrance. Those are the true purposes of Memorial Day. Hard as it may be for some to grasp, those concepts are far more important than picnics or “blow out sales” on furniture, mattresses or automobiles. Memorial Day is about remembering those who died for our freedom. That’s...
FestivalGoshen News

DENISE FEDOROW: On Memorial Day, remember real patriots

Soon we’ll be celebrating Memorial Day and I fear some of us have forgotten the holiday isn’t about the first long holiday weekend of summer, but a day set aside to remember those who died serving our country in the military. There’s been a lot of talk about patriots lately...
PoliticsMilitary.com

Poppy Wall of Honor Will Stay Virtual for Memorial Day 2021

The USAA Poppy Wall of Honor had all the signs of becoming a Memorial Day tradition on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans for 2020. The Poppy Wall of Honor went virtual last year and will continue to exist online for 2021. Americans can...
Festivalmyedmondsnews.com

Flag etiquette and what Memorial Day means

Memorial Day typically means a kick-off of summer activities and is met by a fervor of flying our American flag.But instead of meaning “opening season,” the day should be celebrated out of respect and gratitude for those who have given up their lives and bodies for our freedoms. Unfortunately, with...
Festivaltennesseestar.com

Commentary: The Forgotten History of Memorial Day

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, and this year’s commemoration on May 27 marks the 151st anniversary of its official nationwide observance. The annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a holiday in which the nation honors its military dead.
MilitaryKeene Sentinel

Remembering the women of our wars

They were nurses, soldiers, codebreakers, factory workers, resistance fighters, POWs, victims. We should remember them on Memorial Day. Women have been warriors throughout history. During the Civil War, they assumed male aliases, wore men’s uniforms and charged into battle on both sides. Harriet Tubman was a spy then and the first woman to lead a battalion into battle.
FestivalPosted by
KGAB AM 650

What Do Red Poppies Mean on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 31. You will probably be offered a red poppy walking into grocery store or taking a walk downtown. But what does the red poppy signify on Memorial Day?. The red poppy was the only flower that could survive the war-torn battlefields in Europe. This...
FestivalLowell Sun

Memorial Day reminds us to respect everyone who endured war’s wrath

Memorial Day’s true meaning lies in the somber reflection and remembrance of those in the armed forces who gave their lives in the defense of this country. We honor the terrible toll in human capital — more than 600,000 – exacted by the Civil War, as well as all other lives lost in the two world wars, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and all the other theaters of conflict.
Washington, DCPosted by
Cleveland.com

Being home on Memorial Day: Gus Biggio

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- It was April 2010. My first Memorial Day since coming home from Afghanistan with my Marine reserve unit four months earlier was coming up. The alert restlessness I’d had in the war zone was still with me, even though I had returned to the routine of my law firm job and domestic responsibilities.
Festivalhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Poppy Day Honors Military Past and Present

-Memorial Day is approaching, and this year there is something simple that everyone can do to honor past and present military personnel -- wear or display a red poppy. The simple red poppy flower has symbolized military sacrifice since World War I, but National Poppy Day (the Friday before Memorial Day) got its start in 2017 by an act of Congress.
Festivalthepostnewspaper.net

On This Memorial Day, Please remember the COVID-19 frontliners

Throughout time, placing flowers and other objects of meaning at the graves of fallen warriors has been practiced by people around the globe. In the United States, we recognize our fallen warriors on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day, first called Decoration Day was originally a day to decorate...