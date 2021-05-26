This Day In History, May 26th, 2021 – “A Great Jubilee Day”
It was just 238 years ago today, May 26, 1783, when Connecticut held the first ever mass celebration of the end of the American Revolution. With great fan fair, troops marched, politicians gave speeches, cannons and bells rang loud and proud, and prayers were said for those lost in the struggle to create this Nation. However, Connecticut, nor any state, celebrates the end of the Revolution today. Yes, it's true we do have Memorial Day coming up soon, and there is Veterans Day and our remembrance of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.