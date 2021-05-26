CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Almost Famous Band

vabeach.com
 2021-05-26

Almost Famous Band playing at 7th Street Stage / Gazebo. You won't want to miss it!. We don't have any more specific information for this live music event!. If you would like to submit information about this music event. Please Call 757-460-9000 or contact us on our Contact Us page.

www.vabeach.com

Comments / 0

Related
shutter16.com

Learning From Tribute Bands

A popular form of entertainment in the resort towns of Mexico is tribute bands and singers. Often they work as the entertainment on cruise ships from Canada and the US and then when the ship docks for a few days at a port they perform in local nightclubs. Some even stay for a few weeks or months and play in the port or venture inland to places like Guadalajara or even Ajijic.
MUSIC
clemmonscourier.net

Journey tribute band concert

Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band, will perform a concert from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Shallowford Square in Lewisville. The band will perform many Journey classics, such as “Don’t Stop Believing”, “Wheel in the Sky” and many more favorites. This is a must see concert for all Journey fans.
LEWISVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almost Famous#Dance#Music Genre#Live Music
pghcitypaper.com

Best R&B Band: Bill Henry Band

In 2019, The Bill Henry Band released their album Ride. With songs like “Slow Down” and “All Night,” the album showcases Henry’s crisp, smooth vocals reminiscent of R&B acts like Jon B, conjuring a feeling of the genre in a different era. A focus on love songs and romantic ballads transport listeners back to the golden age of R&B.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Student rock band Dionysus wins Battle of the Bands

The opportunity to perform is not one musicians take lightly — for many, making music is the easy part and getting the masses to hear it is more difficult. But Pitt-based new age rock band Dionysus will get the opportunity to share its music at Fall Fest after winning Battle of the Bands on Wednesday night. Pitt Program Council hosted the event as part of the lead up to Fall Fest on Oct. 10, a free day of concerts and music for all Pitt students headlined by pop artist Lauv. The winner of the event, Dionysus, will be the official student opener for Fall Fest, followed by George Clanton, provided by WPTS Radio, and direct support opener Elias Khouri.
MUSIC
New York Post

How the Beatles’ famous 1969 rooftop concert almost ended up on a yacht

In January 1969, the Beatles were huddled together in the basement of the Apple Corps offices in West London, working on their follow-up to the previous year’s White Album. In addition to the new album, “Let It Be,” they were planning a concert, their first live performance in front of an audience since 1966, when they vowed to retire from the stage after a disastrous tour of the United States that included too many shrieking girls and protests from the Ku Klux Klan.
MUSIC
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
bphawkeye.org

Band Hoagies are back!

On Saturday, Sept. 18., BPHS Music Department students were at IMS making hoagies to fundraise for their spring trip to Disney. Traditionally, hoagies are made by students in grades 10 through 12 who participate in Marching Band or who are enrolled in music classes, such as Top 21, orchestra, and band. Unfortunately, 2020 caused this to change.
MUSIC
Phoenix New Times

Best New Band

Phoenix has no singular defining musical style or sound; you're just as likely to hear great rock as hip-hop, punk, folk, and electronic music. Violet Choir, which is composed of Mickey and Jesse Pangburn of local bands MRCH and The Prowling Kind, fully encapsulates that tradition just a year into its latest configuration. The band expertly marries bits of synth-pop, indie rock, punk, and pop into something that's both dense emotionally and yet hugely playful. Their February 2021 self-titled EP is sleek and moody, and we've listened to it plenty over the past several months when we're looking for music to accompany a chill evening. It's their gusto and commitment that has Violet Choir already among the other great bands that have called Phoenix their home. And they formed during a pandemic — imagine what they'll conceivably accomplish when the world's not on fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
bangorschools.net

Cohen Band Information

We are pleased to announce that the Cohen Band will begin rehearsing on Tuesday, September 28 at 7:20 am. Band rehearsals at Cohen take place Tuesday and Thursday morning at 7:20 am. Please contact Mr. Gebhart, Cohen Band Director, if you have any questions about the band program. 941-6230. jgebhart@bangorschools.net.
MUSIC
Vice

The photographer capturing 70s bands before they were famous

Pierre René-Worms started out as neither an aficionado of music nor of photography, yet he managed to carve out a niche for himself in both spheres. In his late teens, the self-taught French photographer bought the book L’Aristocratie du Reportage Photographique and looked to Norman Seeff and Jean-Loup Sieff for inspiration. He kept a close eye on the development of the post-punk and New Wave scenes, tracking bands that were wholly unknown in France and only just burgeoning overseas — like Joy Division and Soft Cell — many of whom went on to become legendary. And throughout the late 70s and early 80s, Pierre photographed everyone from minor Scottish rockabilly bands to Duran Duran on a yacht in Saint Tropez, publishing his spectrum of work in the local French press.
PHOTOGRAPHY
thedailymiaminews.com

Famous People In Cary

Living in Cary, North Carolina, is a dream for many people. It is a place where you can find all of the “big-name” celebrities in the world – from actors and actresses to professional athletes. In the midst of all of these famous people in Cary, NC, you can still enjoy being proud of your home town and your small town life. The following are some fun things to do in Cary.
CARY, NC
AFP

Nora Brown, the banjo prodigy singing tales of Appalachia

At an age when most teenagers are busy learning the latest TikTok dance craze, banjo virtuoso Nora Brown has just released her second album of old-time twang. - School-banjo balance - In late September, Brown released her second album, "Sidetrack My Engine," which features arrangements of songs she learned during visits in places like eastern Kentucky. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy